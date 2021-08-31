US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $167.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.