US Bancorp DE Has $25.43 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 968,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMK. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

