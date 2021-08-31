US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $839.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.66. The company has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $843.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

