Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 183 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

NYSE GD opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.