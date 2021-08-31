Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

