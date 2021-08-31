Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,821.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,936,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.