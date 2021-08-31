Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,341,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after buying an additional 289,584 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.82.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

