Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sei Investments Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,751,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,157 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,326,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock remained flat at $$52.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,921,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,780. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10.

