Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $86,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.62. 32,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,948. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $307.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $275.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

