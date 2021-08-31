Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.