Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $145.72 and a 52-week high of $208.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

