Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

VB stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.09. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,195. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.89.

