Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

