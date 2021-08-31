Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VT opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $106.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

