Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

