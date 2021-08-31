Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 9,767 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

