Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $413.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

