Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

