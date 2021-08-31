Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $225.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

