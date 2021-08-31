Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 16,041 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 621,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

ET stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

