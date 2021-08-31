Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,076 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $124.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

