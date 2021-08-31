VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Announces Earnings Results

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) released its earnings results on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%.
VEON stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.
Several research firms have recently commented on VEON. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.14.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
