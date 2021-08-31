VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Announces Earnings Results

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) released its earnings results on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%.

VEON stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEON. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

