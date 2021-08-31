Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OEZVY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Verbund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.