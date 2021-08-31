Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Tops $38.32 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for approximately $17.83 or 0.00037939 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $38.32 million and $56.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.87 or 0.00825430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00103339 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

