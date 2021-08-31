Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

VERU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veru by 37.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veru during the second quarter worth $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veru by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Veru by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 524,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

