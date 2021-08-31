Veru’s (VERU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

VERU has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.70 on Friday. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $694.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts expect that Veru will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 156,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,325,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 61.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

