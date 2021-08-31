Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $938.86

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 938.86 ($12.27) and traded as low as GBX 559.50 ($7.31). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 563 ($7.36), with a volume of 259,018 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSVS shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 542.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 938.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Vesuvius Company Profile (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

