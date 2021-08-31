Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.07 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lennar worth $29,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.