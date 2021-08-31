Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $30,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 719.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $88,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,784,559. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

