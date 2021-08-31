Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $28,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,838,000 after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

