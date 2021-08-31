Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Ternium worth $27,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Ternium stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

