Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 307,601 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. dropped their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,634 shares of company stock worth $345,652. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.