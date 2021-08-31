Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

