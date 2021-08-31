Victory Capital (VCTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR) recently:

8/20/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

8/19/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

8/13/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

8/10/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

8/3/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/30/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/24/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/23/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/19/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/14/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/9/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/6/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/3/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Victory Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

