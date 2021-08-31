Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €106.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Vinci stock opened at €90.46 ($106.42) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.70. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

