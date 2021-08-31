Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG opened at €90.46 ($106.42) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.70.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.