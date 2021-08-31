Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.