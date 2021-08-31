Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.30. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

