Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vistra by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 483,993 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,870,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vistra by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 543,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.