VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 29th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 28,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

