Vontier Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of VNT opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

