Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.11.
Several analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,270. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.