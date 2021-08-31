Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

Several analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,270. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

