W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after buying an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

