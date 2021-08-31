W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $52,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $434.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

