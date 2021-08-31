Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the July 29th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on WJXFF. Raymond James upped their target price on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Wajax has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

