Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.69. 405,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.15 billion, a PE ratio of 295.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

