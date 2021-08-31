Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $15.36 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,180 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 878,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,900,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

