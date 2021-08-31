Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. 487,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $247.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

