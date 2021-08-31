Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 23,855 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,855 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. 63,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

