Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $12,328,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $21,031,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 28.1% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 19,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

